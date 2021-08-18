Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 865 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,363. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $205.06 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

