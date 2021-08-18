Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,505. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.