BitBall (BTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $1.33 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,686.45 or 0.99860965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00075536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000973 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.