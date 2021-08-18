Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $564,744.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 57.9% against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $39.37 million and approximately $564,744.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $87.49 or 0.00196041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

