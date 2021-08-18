BitCoal Market Capitalization Reaches $24,727.52 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $24,727.52 and $254.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 21% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00568875 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

