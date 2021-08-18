Bitcoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $136,317.14 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $136,317.14 and approximately $283.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00024620 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

