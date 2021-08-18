Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $39,112.47 and approximately $679.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00149230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,938.43 or 1.00043472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.01 or 0.00892731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.