BitcoiNote (BTCN) One Day Volume Hits $7.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $63,497.75 and $7.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,886,686 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

