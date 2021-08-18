BitDAO Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 24 Hours (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $343.20 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,000,999 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

