BitForex Token Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $260,153.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,276,233,325 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

