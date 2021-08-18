BitMart Token (BMX) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00863241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00048130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104424 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

