Bitnation (XPAT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Bitnation has a total market cap of $60,849.26 and $150.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitnation has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitnation Profile

XPAT is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars.

