BitRewards Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 44% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $58,159.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 162.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00025077 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

