Bitzeny Reaches Market Capitalization of $609,891.37 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $609,891.37 and $1,391.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 337.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.45 or 0.00372004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

