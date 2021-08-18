Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 358.3% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $639,705.46 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00373749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

