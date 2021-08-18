BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.99 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 312,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period.

NYSE BJ opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.