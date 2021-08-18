BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.01.

BJ stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

