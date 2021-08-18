Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Short Interest Update

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Black Dragon Resource Companies stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,846,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,140,938. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas, and oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc in December 2004.

