BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Raised to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BB. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.22. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

