BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0712 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $1.08 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028787 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,844,871 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

