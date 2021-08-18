BlackHat (BLKC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,021.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. BlackHat has a market cap of $2.01 million and $311,021.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00132108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00151411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.19 or 1.00014346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00893695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.22 or 0.06790725 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

