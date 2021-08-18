BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,961.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,857 shares of company stock worth $11,380,140. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

