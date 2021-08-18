Blackmoon Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $49.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.66 or 0.00845381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00103142 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

BMC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

