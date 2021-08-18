Blend Labs Inc’s (NYSE:BLND) Quiet Period To Expire on August 25th

Blend Labs’ (NYSE:BLND) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Blend Labs had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Blend Labs’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

NYSE:BLND opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.