BLink Hits Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, BLink has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $214,938.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.00846137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00104077 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,382 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

