Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Cap Achieves $606,189.73 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $606,189.73 and $17,081.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.00858053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00104727 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.