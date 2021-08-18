Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $522,490.64

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $522,490.64 and $1,415.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

