Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $77.37 million and approximately $32,344.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00851418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

