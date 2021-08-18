Blue Foundry Bancorp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Blue Foundry Bancorp had issued 27,772,500 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $277,725,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.