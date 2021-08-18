BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $3.03 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. BOMB has a market cap of $2.74 million and $266,970.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,805.08 or 0.99862095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00077002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,898 coins and its circulating supply is 904,110 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.