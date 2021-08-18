Bombardier (BDRBF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) recently:

8/6/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $1.35 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.95. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Bombardier had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $0.60 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. Bombardier Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

