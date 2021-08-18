Bonk Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonk Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

