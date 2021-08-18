BOOM Reaches One Day Volume of $102,133.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $102,133.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 12% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00843655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00100872 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,660,748 coins and its circulating supply is 778,630,015 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

