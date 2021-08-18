Boon Sim Purchases 10,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS ORGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,544. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.