Boosted Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,087.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00012541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $334,966.38 and $47,087.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00138163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.74 or 1.00237548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00896856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

