Bounce Token Hits Market Capitalization of $75.56 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $75.56 million and $5.31 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token coin can currently be purchased for $36.26 or 0.00080013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00150697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,418.96 or 1.00222955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.00887226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.00 or 0.06798639 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.