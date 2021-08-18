Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 2,557 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 161,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

