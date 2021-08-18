Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 5,124 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

