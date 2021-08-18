Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.43. 33,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,488. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $204.18 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

