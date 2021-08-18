Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up about 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Oshkosh worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.47. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,075. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

