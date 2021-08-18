Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. The Kroger accounts for about 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 188,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

