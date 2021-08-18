Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $363.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,512. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $358.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

