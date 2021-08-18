Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.20.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

