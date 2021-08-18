Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,735.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,564.34. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

