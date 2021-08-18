Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 131,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The stock has a market cap of $350.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.10.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

