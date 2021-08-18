Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 20,065 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.73. 184,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

