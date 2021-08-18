Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $257.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.