Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.61. 7,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

