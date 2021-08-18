BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.