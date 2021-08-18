Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Trading Down 0.7%

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$199.83 and last traded at C$202.00. 110,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 44,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$203.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$202.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BYD.UN)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

